Two adults, one child displaced after residential structure fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire Sunday morning, according to Battalion Chief Christopher Riley.

The call came in at 7:53 a.m. for the fire, located on Towne Point Road in the Churchland area of Portsmouth. Crews arrived on-scene to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story residential home.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control shortly after arrival. At this time, the fire is out and is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s office.

The Red Cross tweeted that it will assist two adults and one child displaced by the fire.