VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One man is dead after an early-Sunday morning crash in the 600 block of Chapel Lake drive.

At approximately 1:10 a.m., Emergency Communications received a call for service for a cardiac arrest. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old male who had been thrown from a pickup truck.

Officers provided aid to the man, but he succumbed to his injuries.

This case is under further investigation by the Fatal Accident Crash Team.