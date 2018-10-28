× Norfolk vehicle-pedestrian crash leaves one woman dead

NORFOLK, Va. – An early-morning vehicle-pedestrian crash left one woman dead Sunday, according to the Virginia State Police.

At approximately 1:04 a.m., a 1998 Ford Cutaway party bus was taking the I-264 eastbound entrance ramp from Waterside Drive when a passenger lost her footing and fell through the front side door of the bus onto the roadway.

The passenger, Kisha Latrice Marrow-Lott, of the 600 block of Gladstone Road in Norfolk, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the bus was not charged.