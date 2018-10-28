Laborers’ International Union begins training Richmond residents ahead of large-scale local construction projects

RICHMOND, Va. – Twenty Richmond residents started a four-week-long construction training program created and led by the Laborers’ International Union of North America last week.

Participants will be trained in various construction tasks, including basic concrete, mason tending and scaffold building, ATSSA Flagging and Occupational Health and Safety (OSHA10), among other skills.

At the program’s culmination, participants will either take part in constructing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline or the Facebook data center slated to be built in Henrico County. They will earn anywhere between 19 and 21 dollars an hour, plus benefits.

“A lot of these men and women are working two or three jobs because each job is paying 8 dollars an hour with no benefits,” said Shannon Jones, one of the instructors of this program. “In a growing and developing city like Richmond, no one should be living like that.”

The program is located at Richmond’s World Overcomers Family Church.