NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of Smith Street.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 800 blk of Smith St. The call came in around 2:30 pm. A juvenile was taken to the hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with info is asked to submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 . #NPDNews pic.twitter.com/stFER1pFI9 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 28, 2018

Dispatchers received the call at 2:30 p.m. According to officers, one juvenile was shot and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

