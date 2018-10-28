Have a sweet tooth? October 28 is National Chocolate Day

Looking for an excuse to indulge in some chocolate today? National Chocolate Day is here!

According to the National Confectioners Association, there are 16 different chocolate days in the year, but National Chocolate Day is observed annually on October 28.

According to The National Confectioners Association, here are some fun facts about the yummy treat:

It takes 400 cocoa beans to make one pound of chocolate.

Each cacao tree produces approximately 2,500 beans.

Research to date supports that chocolate can be enjoyed as part of a balanced, heart-healthy diet and lifestyle.

The average serving of milk chocolate has about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of decaf coffee.

Studies have demonstrated that one of the major saturated fats in chocolate does not raise cholesterol like other hard fats–meaning chocolate can be enjoyed in moderation.

Chocolate comes from a fruit tree; it’s made from a seed.

Whether it’s a bowl of chocolate ice cream, a slice of chocolate cake or a bite into a chocolate bar – go grab yourself some chocolate to celebrate!