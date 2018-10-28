× First Warning Forecast: A stray shower possible tonight, lows in the 50s

After dry and sunny weather today, a cold front will move across the area tonight. Most of the wet weather will stay to the north of us, but just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a couple stray showers. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

A disturbance will move through on Monday. We should just see an increase in clouds, but just keeping a slight 20 percent chance once again for a stray shower. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 60s. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the west. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible. Cooler Monday night with lows falling into the 40s.

High pressure will build in and continue to keep conditions dry on both Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be a bit cooler Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Warming up just in time for Halloween. We’ll see highs mainly in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. The day is looking nice and dry for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s to near 60 overnight.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s, which is well above normal for this time of year. A cold front will move in late Thursday and Friday. Friday will be our wettest day of the week with on and off rain showers throughout the day. Luckily, it looks like the front will move out just in time for the weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Oscar becomes a hurricane over the subtropical Atlantic. This is the eighth hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The system is moving toward the west near 16 mph. A continued westward motion is expected overnight, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest by early Monday, with a northwestward motion forecast on Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, Oscar is forecast to begin moving toward the north or north-northeast with an increase in forward speed. The hurricane is then expected to accelerate quickly toward the northeast through the middle of the week. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, followed by gradual weakening thereafter.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.