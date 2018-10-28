Country singer Chris Lane’s ‘Laps Around the Sun’ tour to play at Chesapeake’s Eagle’s Nest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Country singer Chris Lane, known for songs like “Fix,” “For Her” and new single “I Don’t Know About You,” is bringing his “Laps Around the Sun” tour to The Eagles Nest Rockin’ Country Bar November 1.

The singer has previously toured with artists like Garth Brooks, Rascal Flatts, Kelsea Ballerini and Dustin Lynch, and has opened for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Lane recently launched his sophomore album, “Laps Around the Sun,” which, according to a press release, landed at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums chart. His debut album “Girl Problems” released in 2016.

Tickets for general admission are $20.50 and can be purchased here. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.