Construction worker ran over by truck, killed in work zone on I-64

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 43-year-old construction worker was struck by a vehicle and killed on Sunday night.

Toney Darnell Saunders Jr. is the worker who died during the accident.

According to Virginia State Police, A construction truck, (2018 Hino model 195) carrying road cones and barrels was backing up on the shoulder within the lane closure, picking up cones in the work zone. Saunders, was a passenger on the vehicle, lost his footing and fell from the truck's cargo area onto the roadway and was backed over by the vehicle.

The accident occurred within the work zone and did not impact traffic, according to officials.

The truck involved in the accident is owned by Spivey Rental Inc.

Troopers are investigating the scene. There are no charges at this time.