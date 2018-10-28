Ab-Sox-lutely the best: Red Sox are World Series champions

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The best team during Major League Baseball’s regular season was also the best team during the postseason. The Boston Red Sox, a squad that won a franchise-record 108 games, are 2018 World Series champions.

Sunday, Boston battered the National League champion Dodgers with four home runs to eliminate Los Angeles in five games. World Series Most Valuable Player Steve Pearce homered twice, as Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez added solo shots in the 5-1 victory. Boston’s much-maligned pitcher David Price was sensational, scattering three hits and surrendering just one run in seven innings pitched. He earned the victory, his second of the Series. Boston ace Chris Sale closed out the game.

The Sox have now won four titles in a 15 year span. Boston did not win a single World Series championship between 1918 and 2004.

After losing to the Houston Astros in the 2017 World Series, the Dodgers still have yet to win a title since their last championship in 1988.