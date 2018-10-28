31-year-old woman dies in Eastern Shore car crash

NELSONIA, Va. – A 31-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Sunday on the Eastern Shore.

According to Virgina State Police, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the 16000 block of Lankford Highway. The Investigation reveals that a 198 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Lankford highway (Rt.13), approximately one mile south of Nelson Road (Rt. 187). The driver ran off the roadway into the grassy median, and crossed over into the southbound lanes of travel, striking a 2014 Mercedes Benz head on.

The descendant, Shakiah Lolette Matthews, was not wearing her safety belt at the time of the accident. It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor, say State Police.

The driver of the Mercedes, Michelle M. Bowser, 35, was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was impacted by the crash.

The scene is still under investigation.