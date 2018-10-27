× Virginia beats UNC, 31-21, in ‘The South’s Oldest Rivalry’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia is now bowl eligible after beating North Carolina in Charlottesville Saturday 31 to 21 in ‘The South’s Oldest Rivalry.’

The Cavaliers (6-2 overall) are also now in sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division at 4-1. Virginia was tied for the division lead with Virginia Tech until the Hokies lost Thursday to Georgia Tech, a team the Cavs will play on Nov. 17.

Virginia was able to capitalize on the success of its dual-threat quarterback Brice Perkins, who rushed for nearly 150 yards and passed for over 200-yards. He also scored a touchdown on the ground and had three TD’s through the air.

👀highlights as the Hoos become bowl eligible for the second straight season! 🎥#GoHoos #NewStandard 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/PxDNuJEyrW — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) October 27, 2018

The Cavaliers defense was also key. Virginia held UNC to under 100-yards rushing for the first time this season.

The Cavaliers would take a 17 to 7 halftime lead, scoring 14 points in all in the second half.

UNC would run 11 fewer plays on offense and had the ball almost 20-minutes less than UVA in time of possession, 20:55 compared to 39:05.

UVA will next play Pittsburgh at home on Friday, November 2. UNC will be back at home next Saturday in Chapel Hill to take on George Tech.

The Cavaliers and the Tar Heels have met on the football field for 123 consecutive years, dating back to 1892. It is the reason for the nickname of the game, ‘The South’s Oldest Rivalry.’