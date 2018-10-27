Virginia Beach event brings awareness to identity theft

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Millions of people fall victim to identity theft each year. Because of that, our community partner Southern Bank is helping people protect themselves.

The bank hosted a Shred-A-Thon for people to trash documents with personal information. Shredding the documents prevents your information from falling into the wrong hands.

” Well, really it’s just a community service that we provide. Not everyone has access to the ability to shred their personal documents so we provide it as basically a community outreach to our customers and community as a whole.”

The shredded paper is loaded onto trucks and later burned.