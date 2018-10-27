VBCPS students’ SAT scores outperform Hampton Roads, national mean

Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced that its Class of 2018’s SAT scores outperformed both the rest of Southside Hampton Roads and national mean scores.

In addition, the division’s 2018 graduates had more SAT test-takers and higher scores when compared to the previous year, according to data released by the College Board.

From 2017 to 2018, the number of VBCPS graduating seniors taking the SAT increased from 3,085 to 3,218. Total mean scores jumped from 1091 to 1107. Scores prior to 2017 cannot be compared, because the SAT rolled out a new test and a new scoring scale in 2016.

The division’s Class of 2018 once again performed better than nationwide public school students:

The VBCPS total mean score of 1107 was higher than the nationwide mean score of 1049.

In reading and writing, VBCPS’ score was 563, or 34 points higher than the national average.

In math, the division’s score was 545, or 25 points higher than the national average.

“Our students continue to showcase increased levels of performance, including here with the SAT,” said VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. “These results showcase that our students have the necessary knowledge, critical-thinking skills and, ultimately, the determination to be successful in future ventures, including in the college setting.”