Three male suspects arrested after reports of marbles shot into windows

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it took three male suspects into custody after several reports of property damage caused by marbles.

According to the sheriff’s office, in each of the cases, it appeared that a marble or decorative piece of glass was shot into a window of a vehicle or building.

On October 15 at approximately 9:53 p.m., a deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3000 block of Goodwin Neck Road. The deputy noticed that the car was carrying a plastic container filled with numerous multi-colored marbles and screws, and upon further investigation also recovered two slingshots from the vehicle.

Three male suspects were arrested for the incidents.

19-year-old Joseph Bruce Elswick, from Hampton, was charged with two counts of destruction of property and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

18-year-old Dreshawn Malik Bliss, from York County, was charged with two counts of destruction of property.

18-year-old Cameron Burnett, from York County, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and destruction of property.

The following cases were closed out as a result of the traffic stop and arrests: