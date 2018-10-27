Raleigh-area restaurants make list of 50 best restaurants for vegetarians in US

Two Raleigh, North Carolina-area restaurants made OpenTable’s list of the 50 best restaurants for vegetarians in the United States.

The 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians list is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., collected between September 1, 2017, and August 31, 2018.

All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “vegan” and “vegetarian” was selected as a special feature.

With 11 restaurants on the list, New York is the most recognized state, followed by California with nine and Washington, D.C. with seven. Additional states represented include Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington.

Raleigh’s Brewery Bhavana and Irregardless Cafe made the list. Brewery Bhavana describes itself as a “brewery, dim sum restaurant, flower shop and bookstore,” and operates as “a love letter to a community that has given (it) so much,” while Irregardless Cafe prides itself on being “the first restaurant in North Carolina to ban smoking” and serves vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free fare as well as seafood and meats.

50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America (in alphabetical order)

ABC Kitchen – New York, New York

Andina – Portland, Oregon

Âu Lạc Plant-Based Food & Drink – Los Angeles, California

Bar Bombon – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Beatrix – River North – Chicago, Illinois

Bistro Aracosia – Washington, D.C.

BLACKOUT – Dining in the Dark – Las Vegas, Nevada

Blind Faith Cafe – Evanston, Illinois

Blossom – New York, New York – Multiple Locations

Brewery Bhavana – Raleigh, North Carolina

Cafe Gratitude – San Diego – San Diego, California

Candle 79 – New York, New York

Catch LA – West Hollywood, California

Charlie was a sinner. – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Chauhan Ale & Masala House – Nashville, Tennessee

Delice & Sarrasin – New York, New York

Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon

Dirt Candy – New York, New York

Divya’s Kitchen – New York, New York

Double Zero – New York, New York

Ema – Chicago, Illinois

Equinox – DC – Washington, D.C.

Farmer’s Table – Boca Raton, Florida

Farmers & Distillers – Washington, D.C.

Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California

Founding Farmers – Multiple Locations

Gracias Madre – SF – San Francisco, California

Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California

Harvest Beat – Seattle, Washington

The Helmand Restaurant – Baltimore, Maryland

Irregardless Cafe – Raleigh, North Carolina

Lila – Sarasota, Florida

Linger – Denver, Colorado

The Little Beet Table – New York, New York

Modern Love – Multiple Locations

Nix – New York, New York

Oliver’s – Santa Barbara, California

Plant Food + Wine Venice – Venice, California

Planta – Miami Beach, Florida

Rasika – Washington, D.C. – Multiple Locations

Root Down – Denver, Colorado

Sage – A Plant Based Bistro – Culver City, California

Shaya – New Orleans, Louisiana

True Food Kitchen – Multiple Locations

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Urban Vegan Kitchen (a.k.a. Blossom on Carmine) – New York, New York

XYST NYC – New York, New York

Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania