Raleigh-area restaurants make list of 50 best restaurants for vegetarians in US

Photo Gallery
Two Raleigh, North Carolina-area restaurants made OpenTable’s list of the 50 best restaurants for vegetarians in the United States.
The 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians list is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., collected between September 1, 2017, and August 31, 2018.
All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “vegan” and “vegetarian” was selected as a special feature.
With 11 restaurants on the list, New York is the most recognized state, followed by California with nine and Washington, D.C. with seven. Additional states represented include Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington.
Raleigh’s Brewery Bhavana and Irregardless Cafe made the list. Brewery Bhavana describes itself as a “brewery, dim sum restaurant, flower shop and bookstore,” and operates as “a love letter to a community that has given (it) so much,” while Irregardless Cafe prides itself on being “the first restaurant in North Carolina to ban smoking” and serves vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free fare as well as seafood and meats.
50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America (in alphabetical order)
ABC Kitchen – New York, New York
Andina – Portland, Oregon
Âu Lạc Plant-Based Food & Drink – Los Angeles, California
Bar Bombon – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Beatrix – River North – Chicago, Illinois
Bistro Aracosia – Washington, D.C.
BLACKOUT – Dining in the Dark – Las Vegas, Nevada
Blind Faith Cafe – Evanston, Illinois
Blossom – New York, New York – Multiple Locations
Brewery Bhavana – Raleigh, North Carolina
Cafe Gratitude – San Diego – San Diego, California
Candle 79 – New York, New York
Catch LA – West Hollywood, California
Charlie was a sinner. – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Chauhan Ale & Masala House – Nashville, Tennessee
Delice & Sarrasin – New York, New York
Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon
Dirt Candy – New York, New York
Divya’s Kitchen – New York, New York
Double Zero – New York, New York
Ema – Chicago, Illinois
Equinox – DC – Washington, D.C.
Farmer’s Table – Boca Raton, Florida
Farmers & Distillers – Washington, D.C.
Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.
Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California
Founding Farmers – Multiple Locations
Gracias Madre – SF – San Francisco, California
Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California
Harvest Beat – Seattle, Washington
The Helmand Restaurant – Baltimore, Maryland
Irregardless Cafe – Raleigh, North Carolina
Lila – Sarasota, Florida
Linger – Denver, Colorado
The Little Beet Table – New York, New York
Modern Love – Multiple Locations
Nix – New York, New York
Oliver’s – Santa Barbara, California
Plant Food + Wine Venice – Venice, California
Planta – Miami Beach, Florida
Rasika – Washington, D.C. – Multiple Locations
Root Down – Denver, Colorado
Sage – A Plant Based Bistro – Culver City, California
Shaya – New Orleans, Louisiana
True Food Kitchen – Multiple Locations
Ulele – Tampa, Florida
Urban Vegan Kitchen (a.k.a. Blossom on Carmine) – New York, New York
XYST NYC – New York, New York
Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Zaytinya – Washington, D.C.