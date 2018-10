NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Officers with the Newport News Police Department are investigating after two people were shot in the 4700 block of Marshall Avenue Saturday.

The two victims, a 38 and 39-year-old only suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment by medics who responded.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The investigation by the Newport News Police Department is still ongoing.

