Norfolk Police investigating officer-involved shooting at parking garage

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating an early-Saturday morning shooting that ended in an officer discharging his firearm.

Around 2:00 a.m., a Norfolk Police officer in the 400 block of Boush Street heard several gunshots coming from the York Street Garage. The officer ran towards the gunfire and encountered individuals actively shooting inside the garage.

The officer confronted the suspects, who continued to fire. The officer then discharged his firearm at the suspects, who fled the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and the investigation remains active. According to officers on-scene, the entire garage is currently blocked off, with no vehicles entering or exiting.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.