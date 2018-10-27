Navy sailor in San Diego shot by driver he stopped to help, police say

SAN DIEGO — An active-duty Navy service member was killed after pulling over to help what he thought was a stranded motorist early Saturday, said police, according to FOX 5 in San Diego.

The San Diego Police Department received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a shooting that occurred at southbound Interstate 15 at the northbound Interstate 5 ramp. The caller stated her boyfriend was shot, said San Diego Police Lt. Anthony Dupree.

Investigators learned the victim and his girlfriend pulled over to help what they thought was a stranded motorist. When the victim got out of the car, he was shot immediately.

Arriving officers found a black man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest where he later died.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Curtis Adams of San Diego. Adams was on active duty with the Navy at the time of his murder, said Lt. Dupree.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, wearing dark clothing in a white vehicle.

CHP officers later noticed a car matching the suspect vehicle’s description stopped on northbound I-5 near 32nd Street, Dupree said. Police headed to that location and detained the driver, who was being held for questioning by homicide detectives Saturday afternoon.

The transition ramp where the shooting occurred was still closed as of 12:45 p.m. Saturday.