× First Warning Forecast: More sunshine, highs in the mid 60s

A slight chance for a stray shower tonight, otherwise clouds will start to break up. Lows in the 40s to near 50.

A quiet day on tap Sunday. We’ll start the day with some clouds. Clouds will clear as the day progresses. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Still keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower.

High pressure will move in to start the work week. We will also start to see our temperatures trend a little warmer. Partly cloudy Monday. Conditions should remain dry, but keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s.

Another dry day with mostly sunny skies and virtually no chance for wet weather on Tuesday. Highs in the low and mid 60s. Halloween is looking nice, dry and mild. Temperatures will warm into the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be right around 60 degrees.

Rain chance will increase Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches and moves through. Keeping a 30-40 percent chance for wet weather Thursday through Friday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler going into Friday and Saturday as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Oscar is moving toward the west-southwest near 20 mph. A turn toward the west and a slower forward speed are expected on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Monday. After that, Oscar is forecast to begin moving toward the north and then the northeast Monday night or Tuesday. Satellite data indicate that Oscar has become a tropical storm and that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is likely during the next couple of days, and Oscar is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday night.

Meteorologist April Loveland

