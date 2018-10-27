Experts: opioid crisis puts strain on Virginia foster care system

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The opiate crisis drains resources and tears apart families but it is also hurting some of the most vulnerable members of society – children.

Experts say more kids are being put into foster care as a result of their parent’s addictions.

News 3 investigated the problem and went into the home of one couple who took action to help.

The room smells like chocolate and there are hot brownies cooling off on the stove as Christine Ethridge and her partner waited for their adopted son to get home from school.

Almost four years ago they decided to start fostering children through the Up Center, a group that provides foster care and adoption services among other programs.

They currently have an adopted son and a foster child who is a toddler. “Some children just come in here come for a weekend. We’ve had children coming to or three months, so you never know the duration of the stay,” said Ethridge.

She said it’s an emotional experience that she loves. “There’s a lot of rewards being a foster parent for both you and the child,” said Ethridge .

About 16 months ago they took in a new born baby boy who was addicted to opiates. Children addicted to drugs at birth is an ongoing problem throughout the country. Ethridge said it wasn’t easy for the little baby to withdraw from the drugs.

We are not identifying the child for privacy reasons but Ethridge said it took him awhile to withdraw. She said he was extremely sick, had tremors, and seizure-like behavior.

“It’s very hard on an infant that’s five pounds to go through the exact same thing that a full-grown adult is going through so they (medical staff) wean them off as best they can,” said Ethridge.

Ethridge and her partner underwent special training and praised the medical staff. Across the state the number of children born addicted and kids being taken away from their homes because the number of parents addicted has increased.

Heather Wilson, the Intake and Recruitment Manager at the Up Center said their organization has felt the effects of this issue.

“About five years ago we kept hearing the opioid epidemic is coming, it’s coming. Over the last three years we’ve seen it, we’ve seen an increase of children that come in. They are coming in right from the hospital,” said Wilson.

Watch News 3 at 11 Monday night to learn the surprising jump in the number of infants born addicted to a substance in Virginia since 2000.