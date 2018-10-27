Early morning Portsmouth shooting leaves one man injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating an early morning shooting that left an adult male injured.

At approximately 4:11 a.m., police communications received a 911 call requesting police and medical assistance to the 3700 block of Sugar Creek Circle for a man who had been shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a serious gunshot wound to the upper body.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives do not have suspects or a motive in this case.

If you have any information about this crime, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.