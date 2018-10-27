Chesapeake community holds 4th annual “Pull for Pink” event to support cancer research

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Pulling a fire truck 12 feet as fast as you can is something many did Saturday – all to help in the fight against breast cancer.

Every year the pull for pink fundraiser raises money for Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation’s cancer research.

Aside from the fire truck pull folks enjoyed food, live music, and a silent auction. Some of the participants are breast cancer survivors and told us why it is important to support the cause.

” Well, the pull of the truck is the fun part. When we come out and donate money for this it means someone who can’t afford to get a mammogram gets a mammogram. And it may prevent them from going through anything drastic. Myself as well as my partner corporal jones are survivors we come out everything we can to support to raise money for people who can’t afford to go what we went through.”

Organizers say the competition field keeps growing.

2018 had 34 teams from all over Hampton Roads competing for the good cause.