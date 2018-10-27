Best out West: Undefeated Notre Dame doubles-up Navy in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Navy runs the town. Notre Dame owned the night.

The third-ranked and undefeated Fighting Irish flew past Navy (2-and-6), 44-22 in the 92nd consecutive meeting between the two programs, but the first in San Diego – home to the largest naval fleet in the world. Notre Dame (8-and-0) scored the first 27 points of the game as Dexter Williams found the end zone three times in the first half. This is just the second time in six seasons the Notre Dame/Navy game has been decided by more than 10 points.

The Irish, who outgained the Midshipmen 584 yards to 345 yards, are one of just four remaining unbeaten teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The Irish now own a 76-13-1 record in the series and a 47-8-1 edge at neutral sites. Navy is the most common opponent in Notre Dame history, with the schools having met annually since 1927. The series has been played in Baltimore; Chicago; Cleveland; Dublin, Ireland; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Landover, Maryland; Orlando, Florida and Philadelphia. The series returns to Ireland in 2020.

Notre Dame entered the contest averaging more than 37 points per game vs. Navy during the Brian Kelly years (eight games). The current Midshipmen entered Saturday allowing 34.3 points per game (107th nationally).

Navy’s next three opponents (Notre Dame, Cincinnati and UCF) are a combined 22-and-1.