Virginia Beach Waste Management collections return to normal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach announced that Tuesday, October 30, normal Waste Management guidelines for disposal of vegetative debris will be in effect.

According to the city, it will continue to collect yard debris associated with Tropical Storm Michael. However, it will be collected as part of the regular pickup schedule, and normal yard debris collection requirements will be put back in place. Out-of-regulation yard debris should not be placed at the curb, as it cannot be collected.

Bulky items collection will continue to be suspended so that trucks can assist in collecting vegetative debris.

The city said in a statement that Waste Management has collected more than 5,200 tons of yard waste, and 2,600 of those were collected manually.

Additionally, if you have large amounts of yard debris you need collected, a yard debris container can be rented through the City’s Waste Management Division at 385-4650.