VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach residents should be on the lookout for a new scheme.

Officials with Virginia Beach Public Utilities say someone claiming to be from the water company is going to homes.

SCAM ALERT: VB Public Utilities is asking residents to be cautious if someone comes to their door claiming to be from the water company. Residents should report suspicious individuals to the Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000. https://t.co/FUVjlFDs8z pic.twitter.com/RsqRqcYrrJ — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) October 26, 2018

If you see any suspicious individuals, you are asked to contact Virginia Beach Police at (757) 385-5000.

Download the News 3 app for updates.