The Locker Room Show | October 26

Posted 11:01 pm, October 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:59PM, October 26, 2018

Gunner White of Tallwood

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver high school highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's ninth edition (second-to-last week of the regular season) of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Muddy, sloppy field at Tallwood High School

Games showcased during the show include: Bayside vs. Kellam, Cox vs. Salem, Landstown vs. Tallwood, Grassfield vs. Indian River, Deep Creek vs. King's Fork, Churchland vs. Lake Taylor and Collegiate vs. Norfolk Academy.

Plus, Mitch showcases Oscar Smith vs. Western Branch in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.