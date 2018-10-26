The Locker Room Show | October 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Mitch deliver high school highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's ninth edition (second-to-last week of the regular season) of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Bayside vs. Kellam, Cox vs. Salem, Landstown vs. Tallwood, Grassfield vs. Indian River, Deep Creek vs. King's Fork, Churchland vs. Lake Taylor and Collegiate vs. Norfolk Academy.

Plus, Mitch showcases Oscar Smith vs. Western Branch in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.