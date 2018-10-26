The 40th Annual Mutt Masquerade for the VBSPCA takes place on Sunday at the Oceanfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Virginia Beach, Va. - The 40th Annual Mutt Masquerade takes place on Sunday October 28th.

According to the website the Virginia Beach SPCA provides shelter and care to almost 4,000 companion animals each year.

News 3 met up with Kat Walker is with the Virginia Beach SPCA on Friday night.

She introduced us to a cat named Nelson who burned after an incident at his house.

Nelson is just one of thousands of animals helped by the SPCA.

His owners brought him to the SPCA after he suffered serious injuries from an accident involving boiling water.

Walker said the vets have working hard to get him healed up so he is ready for adoption.

Much of the medical care that’s provided for the animals at the shelter is done through donations and this Sunday’s event will help with those efforts.

Now the goal is to help find Nelson a new permanent home.

https://vbspca.com/

Below is information from the VB SPCA about Sunday’s event:

Grab your leash and hit the beach! Participate in the 5K Run (dogs and walkers welcome!), shop with our vendors, play games in our Kid's Corner, or participate in our 1 mile "pack walk"–all while showing your support for the animals! Dogs are welcome! Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded!

Packet Pickup:

Packet pickup will be available at the designated times on Friday, October 26th, and Saturday, October 27th at The Virginia Beach SPCA Pet Supplies and Adoption Center. Please bring a copy of your registration confirmation provided through Runsignup.com

Friday October 26: 12:00PM - 6:00PM

Saturday October 27: 10:00AM - 12:00PM

Packet pickup will also be available on Sunday, October 28th, starting at 9:00AM at the 24th Street Park.

Race Day Schedule:

9:00 AM: Registration and Packet Pickup, Vendor Village Open

10:00 AM: 5K Run/Walk

11:00 AM: 1 Mile Walk

11:45AM: Race Awards

12:00pm After Party at Abbey Road (22nd Street, Virginia Beach, VA). Fundraising Awards, Costume Contest and more!

Some Things To Do Before Race Day:

1. If you do plan to bring a dog to the event, please make sure that they are up to date on required vaccines, on a non-retractable leash, are well-behaved and not in heat

2. Invite your friends and family to race with you by visiting http://www.vbspca.com/5k. There is still plenty of time to register!

3. Fundraise! Build a personal fundraising page or fundraise with your club, school, or company by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/VA/VirginiaBeach/VBSPCA5k