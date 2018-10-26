South Norfolk Memorial Library closed Friday after SUV crashes into building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The South Norfolk Memorial Library in Chesapeake will be closed Friday after an SUV crashed into the library’s building.

City officials say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Friday and that the SUV was inside the building by the time it crashed and came to a stop, causing extensive damage.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no criminal charges have been taken out against the driver at this time.

No one was injured, according to officials.

It is not known at this time how the damage to the library will impact any weekend hours that it is open.