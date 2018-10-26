× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Drier weather moves in

Rain will end from the southwest to the northeast late tonight and early Saturday as the area of low pressure moves out. Some patchy fog possible overnight. Temperatures will actually warmup overnight as a warm front moves through. Expect lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few lingering showers are possible early Saturday. We are keeping a 30 percent chance to see some wet weather. Don’t expect to see a whole lot of sunshine. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the day. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s. We could see a few breaks in the clouds by the evening.

Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. We’ll partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid and upper 60s, with just a slight 20 percent chance for a shower.

A few showers possible to start the work week. Highs in the low 60s. Expect drier weather on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s under clear to partly cloudy skies. Halloween is looking dry and nice and mild with highs near 70. Rain chances will increase on Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Overcast with widespread rain (100%). Rain will move out late. Breezy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: Variable 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. A few stray showers possible early then late. (30%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance for a shower. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S around 10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

The storm is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph. A turn toward the west and west-southwest at a faster forward speed is expected on Saturday, with this motion continuing through Sunday night. Recent satellite wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Oscar could become a tropical storm on Sunday. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 105 miles mainly to the east of the center.

11:00 PM AST Fri Oct 26

Location: 26.7°N 45.7°W

Moving: NNW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

