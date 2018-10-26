Portsmouth Police investigating Hot Zone robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the two suspects who robbed the Hot Zone located in the 2600 block of Airline Boulevard early Friday morning.

The call came in at 6:40 a.m.

Police say two black male suspects entered the store, told a security guard to get on the ground and demanded money. The suspects then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported in this robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3 Tips app or online here.

