PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Hot Zone on 2616 Airline Blvd.

According to officials, the robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officials added that two masked suspects entered the store and demanded money. They left in an unknown direction after robbing the store.

No one was hurt during the armed robbery.

