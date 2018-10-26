‘Operation Troop Treats’ honors deployed troops, local veterans, first responders with Halloween candy

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hampton Roads-based Kool Smiles locations will give children and families the chance to exchange Halloween candy for toys and send deployed U.S. troops, veterans and first responders a “sweet” reminder that their service is appreciated.

“Operation Troop Treats,” an annual candy exchange hosted by the dental offices, partners with Operation Gratitude to send Halloween candy in care package to service members stationed overseas.

In addition to the candy, Kool Smiles dentists will also donate 200 dental care kits and the funds necessary to cover the assembly and shipment of 200 Operation Gratitude care packages. These packages will contain letters of appreciation, food, entertainment and hygiene products, among other items.

Beginning Saturday and running through Saturday, November 3, area families can participate by donating candy to these Kool Smiles offices:

Kool Smiles Norfolk – 5900 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23502

Kool Smiles Norfolk – 2338 East Little Creek Road, Norfolk, VA 23518

Kool Smiles Newport News – 14346 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23602

Kool Smiles Hampton – 2165 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, VA 23666

Kool Smiles Portsmouth – 4072 Victory Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA 23701

Kool Smiles Virginia Beach – 4239 Holland Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Every child that participates can receive one toy for every 25 pieces of unopened candy, and the program is open to everyone, regardless of whether they are Kool Smiles patients. There is a limit of three toys per child, and toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In 2017, more than four tons of donated candy was sent to deployed U.S. troops through Operation Troop Treats.

For more information on the program, click here.