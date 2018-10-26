NYPD investigating another suspicious package

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – The New York Police Department is investigating another suspicious package in the city.

According to a tweet from NYPD, they have shut down traffic to vehicles and pedestrians from West 52nd Street to 8th – 9th Ave.

This incident happens after multiple days of suspicious packages, believed to contain explosives, were sent to multiple Democratic Party politicians and supporters, such as George Soros, former President Barack Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton and many more.

It has also been confirmed that another package was also found in the last 24-hours that was meant for New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

Click here for full coverage on the 2018 package bombs.