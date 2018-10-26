Norfolk man killed in truck, Amtrak train collision in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man is dead after his truck collided with a train in Suffolk.

We first brought you this as breaking news Thursday night.

Suffolk Police said 61-year-old Karl Hill died when the dump truck he was driving collided with an Amtrak train.

We spoke with a longtime friend of Hill’s. Sandra Williams told us the family is still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

Williams told us Hill was a genuine person and was very helpful in the neighborhood.

News 3 also spoke with someone onboard the train during the deadly crash.

Eleyan Mohammed said it was scary and crazy last night, saying he didn’t realize just how bad it was until he saw dozens of police officers rushing to the scene.

“The terrifying scene that we saw was the police officers rushing to the scene, so we were like 100 percent sure that there was something wrong happening,” Mohammed said.

That “something” was a deadly collision between the train and this white dump truck.

The impact left the truck mangled.

“We were just pushed forward, and we didn’t think in the moment that anything bad happened,” Mohammed said.

He told us passengers sat and wondered for about 30 minutes before learning of the devastation.

Witnesses in the area told News 3 they heard the crash, saying it was a loud bang. This happened between the train crossings at Liberty and East Washington Streets.

“They pushed him about three hundred feet down the road,” Kevin Chapman, who works nearby, said.

Hill, who investigators say was from Norfolk, died at the scene.

According to Amtrak only one of the 60 passengers on board was injured.

As for Mohammed, he wasn’t physically hurt, but says he didn’t walk away unscathed.

“I would never now board the Amtrak without thinking about this incident. I will be looking for alternatives,” Mohammed said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.