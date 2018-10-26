Newport News man leads police on chase through neighborhood

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A local man was arrested after leading police officers on a chase through a Newport News neighborhood this week.

On October 23 at 12:40 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle speeding down Warwick Boulevard. When the officer activated his lights, the car pulled off the road and into a parking lot but did not stop.

The driver of the vehicle kept driving before turning back onto Warwick Boulevard and into a residential neighborhood, where he continued to flee from the officer.

The driver drove into a yard on Milford Road, hitting a small fence. He then got out of the vehicle and was detained by officers.

Police have identified the driver as 63-year-old Marlon Jarvis of Newport News.

After Jarvis was detained, officers found a pill bottle containing several small baggies with a white substance inside. Officers also found stacks of money in Jarvis’ pockets.

Jarvis was arrested and charged with Drugs: Possession Schedule I or II; Reckless Driving: Speeding 20 mph +; Reckless Driving: Generally, Endanger Life/Limb/Property; License Revoked: Driving without a License, first offence and Law Enforcement Command: Disregard or Elude, Endanger.

