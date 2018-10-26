Local music spotlight with the Dancing Bear Variety Show on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - The Dancing Bear Variety Show (www.dancingbearvarietyshow.com) presents a variety of acts to various venues in the area, from guitar players, singers, jugglers, harmonica and accordion, to comedy and magic.

The group's founder Ted Drake and juggler Tim Nolan join us to have some fun with us on he date of their next performance - at the Tidewater Friends for Acoustic Music Coffeehouse, Friday, October 26th 7pm, at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 2510 N. Armistad Avenue in Hampton.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music (tidewateracoustic.org).