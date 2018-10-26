Kroger to hold job fair, seeking to fill nearly 500 jobs

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Kroger will hold job fairs in each store in its Mid-Atlantic Division in hopes of filling approximately 500 part-time jobs.

The job fairs will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 27 in all of its 107 stores, located in the Virginia and West Virginia areas; Johnson City-Kingsport, Tennessee; Belpre and Proctorville, Ohio; and Ashland, Kentucky.

Kroger has openings in all departments, including pharmacies, and all part-time jobs have the the potential to become full-time.

No appointment is necessary, but interested persons are encouraged to apply online here. Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resumes.