First Warning Traffic – Weekend Closures at the Berkley, 264/64 and the M&M

TESTING AT THE BERKLEY BRIDGE MAY CAUSE DELAYS OVERNIGHT SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28
Planned bridge lifts will affect traffic in both directions of I-264
NORFOLK – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is planning test lifts at the Berkley Bridge during the early morning hours of Sunday, October 28. Motorists should expect delays in both directions of I-264 and plan an alternate route.
Crews have scheduled the eastbound bridge lift between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and the westbound bridge lift between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. VDOT will only stop traffic on one span at a time, and the spans will remain open to traffic when a lift is not occurring.
UPCOMING TRAFFIC IMPACTS, DETOUR AT 64/264
- Beginning about 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, traffic on I-64 west will be slowed to approximately 15 mph and potentially stopped between the Greenbrier Parkway and I-264 interchanges for approximately 15 minutes for overhead sign work. Traffic will be restricted from entering I-64 west at Indian River Road during this operation. The operation may be repeated.
- The weekend of Nov. 2-4, the ramp from I-64 west to I-264 east (Exit 284B) will be closed over the evening and early morning hours for pavement work. Detour signs will direct traffic to take the next exit (Exit 284A) and continue to ride the interchange cloverleaf ramps until they exit to I-264 east from I-64 east. This ramp detour is scheduled to be in place during the following times:
- 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3
- 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4
- Newtown Road south will be closed at the I-264 overpass for as many as three weekends in November for sewer line replacement. A signed detour to Center Drive will be in place. The detour is scheduled to be in place during the following times:
- 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5
- 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12
- 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19 (if necessary)
Additionally, these local detours remain in place:
- Newtown Road south is closed at the I-264 overpass weeknights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. until mid-November. A signed detour to Center Drive is in place.
- Center Drive: The left turn onto Center Drive from Newtown Road north is closed until mid-November for utility relocation work at Newtown Road. Motorists are also restricted from turning left out of Center Drive onto Newtown Road north. Signed detours are in place for both movements.
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS
For the week of October 21-27
NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and single-lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, High Rise and James River bridges. For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia
, download the 511 smartphone app
, dial 511 or listen to Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) 1680AM.
Bridges/Tunnels:
Berkley Bridge, I-264
- Extended bridge lifts. Detours are the Midtown Tunnel or the High Rise Bridge.
- I-264 east: October 28 between 3-4 a.m.
- I-264 west: October 28 between 4-6 a.m.
High Rise Bridge, I-64
- Two stoppages for bridge lifts, October 28 between 6-8 a.m., lasting no longer than 20 minutes. Traffic will be allowed to clear between lifts. Motorists should expect delays.
I-264: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:
- I-264 east ramp (outside set of lanes) closure to I-64 east:
- October 26, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- October 27, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- I-264 west off-ramp closure to Military Hwy. north:
- October 26, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- October 27, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-264 east on-ramp closure from Military Hwy. north October 21-27, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 west on-ramp closure from Military Hwy. south October 21-27, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 east/west on-ramps closure at Ballentine Blvd. October 21-27, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264 east/west off-ramp closure to Ballentine Blvd.:
- October 26, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- October 27, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements
- Newtown Road south is closed under I-264 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights through mid-November. Signed detours are in place.
- I-64 west traffic will be slowed to approximately 15 mph and potentially stopped between the Greenbrier Parkway and the I-264 interchange beginning about 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, October 21, for approximately 15 minutes for overhead sign work. Traffic will be restricted from entering I-64 west at Indian River Road during this operation. The operation may be repeated.
- The left turn onto Center Dr. from Newtown Rd. north closed until mid-November for utility relocation work at Newtown Rd. Motorists will also be restricted from turning left out of Center Dr. onto Newtown Rd. north. Signed detours will be in place for both movements.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel:
- Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:
- I-664 south off-ramp closure to VA-164 west October 21-27, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 north on-ramp closure from VA-164 west October 21-27, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 south on-ramp closure from VA-164 west, October 21-27, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 north off-ramp closure to VA-164 west, October 21-27, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-564, Norfolk:
- I-564 east from the Runway Tunnel to Terminal Blvd. dual-lane closures starting 7 p.m. October 26 until 2 p.m. on October 29.
- I-564 west from I-64 to Terminal Blvd. single-lane closure October 22-27, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels
for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58).