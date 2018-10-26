First Warning Traffic – Weekend Closures at the Berkley, 264/64 and the M&M

NORFOLK – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is planning test lifts at the Berkley Bridge during the early morning hours of Sunday, October 28. Motorists should expect delays in both directions of I-264 and plan an alternate route.

Crews have scheduled the eastbound bridge lift between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and the westbound bridge lift between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. VDOT will only stop traffic on one span at a time, and the spans will remain open to traffic when a lift is not occurring.

