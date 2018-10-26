× First Warning Forecast: Rain continues to move through tonight

Rain will be heavy at times this evening, which means we could see some minor flooding. Rain will end from the southwest to the northeast late tonight and early Saturday as the area of low pressure moves out. Some patchy fog possible overnight. Temperatures will actually warmup overnight as a warm front moves through. Expect lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few lingering showers are possible early Saturday. We are keeping a 30 percent chance to see some wet weather. Don’t expect to see a whole lot of sunshine. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the day. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s. We could see a few breaks in the clouds by the evening.

Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. We’ll partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid and upper 60s, with just a slight 20 percent chance for a shower.

A few showers possible to start the work week. Highs in the low 60s. Expect drier weather on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s under clear to partly cloudy skies. Halloween is looking dry and nice and mild with highs near 70. Rain chances will increase on Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Overcast with widespread rain (100%). Rain will move out late. Breezy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: Variable 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. A few stray showers possible early then late. (30%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance for a shower. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S around 10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

Recent satellite data indicate that a broad area of low pressure located about 1200 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands does not yet have a well-defined center. However, the system is producing tropical-storm-force winds to the east of the broad low and a tropical or subtropical storm is likely to form tonight or tomorrow. The system is expected to move northward to north-northeastward over the central Atlantic through tonight, and then turn westward on Saturday, remaining well to the north or northeast of the Lesser Antilles through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.