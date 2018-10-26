× First Warning Forecast: Rain And Wind Moving In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Rain moving in… Rain will move in from SW to NE through midday. Expect widespread rain this afternoon with temperatures trying to warm to near 60. Rain will be heavy at times with severe storms possible for areas near and south of the Albemarle Sound which incluedes the threat for tornadoes. Widespread rain will continue tonight with winds picking up. Expect east winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Widespread rain will move out overnight. Most areas will see 1” to 2” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible.

We will still see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a slight warm up into the mid 60s. A few scattered showers will linger through the day. It will still be breezy with west winds at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will return to the mid 60s on Sunday.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s, and a mix of sun and clouds. There will only be a 20% chance of a pop up shower throughout the day.

We are tracking another cold front that will bring in a few scattered showers on Monday. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s for the first part of the week. We will see more sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Widespread Rain (100%). Highs near 60. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Widespread Rain (100%), Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: E 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers (30%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 26th

1945 Flooding: River Crest Farmville 20.9′

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms are gradually becoming better organized in association with a low pressure system located about 1200 miles ENE of the northern Leeward Islands. However, recent satellite data indicate that the circulation is elongated and the center is not yet well defined. This system will likely become a tropical or subtropical cyclone later today while it moves generally north over the central Atlantic. After that time, the low is forecast to turn westward well to the north or northeast of the Lesser Antilles through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

