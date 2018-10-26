Crews respond to Virginia Beach house fire, second fire at home in a year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters have responded to a fire in the 5800 block of Goolagong Drive in Virginia Beach Friday morning.

According to Virginia Beach Fire Department officials, the fire has been knocked down and local dispatch received a call about the fire around 7:30 a.m.

More information will be provided once it becomes available by the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The house is vacant and no one was home or injured during the fire, according to officials who say the house is a total loss.

This same house previously burned down on January 1, 2018, making this the second fire at the home in a year.

Fire officials said the home was being renovated and the owner came to the scene Friday morning.

