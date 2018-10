Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CURRITUCK, NC - Rescheduled from a stormy September, the Bulls and BBQ festival in Currituck is now set for Saturday, November 3rd at the Currituck County Rural Center, 184 Milburn Sawyer Road.

We get a fun preview of the famous food and the big-time rodeo as well as a cute demonstration of the kids games.

Learn more at Currituck Outer Banks Travel & Tourism: www.visitcurrituck.com