USS Gunston Hall damaged after hitting rough seas, Sailors injured

The USS Gunston Hall and the USS New York returned to port in Reykjavik, Iceland, after heavy seas on Monday caused damage to the Gunston Hall.

The ship’s Landing Craft Utilities (LCU) and well deck both experienced damage during the rough seas. A few Sailors also received medical treatment for minor injuries, and have since returned to duty.

The New York returned to port for safe haven from the seas until further notice, but did not sustain damage.

The Gunston Hall is currently under assessment in port. There is no timetable for when the assessment will be completed.