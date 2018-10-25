Tips to stay safe on the road over Halloween weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Halloween is best known for children trick-or-treating, but millions of adults also participate in the festivities with parties – seven in 10 say they’re planning a variety of ways to celebrate Halloween this year, including attending a party.

Since Halloween falls midweek this year, AAA Tidewater Virginia reminds adults attending Halloween parties this weekend as well as Wednesday, October 31 to not drive intoxicated – or “intexticated.” There are other ways to get home than driving yourself, including a designated driver, a ride-hailing company or public transit.

Those celebrating Halloween in public places such as shopping malls, festivals or “trunk-or-treating” parking lots should abstain from drinking, and from texting while walking or driving.

“Alcohol effects balance, judgement and reaction time while driving or walking, so don’t drive or walk under the influence,” said Georjeane Blumling, Vice President of Public Affairs for AAA Tidewater Virginia. “And avoid using hand-held devices, including mobile phones, while driving or walking. Everyone should prevent being ‘intexticated’ while out on Halloween night. Crashes occur primarily between six and seven p.m. during the evening commute home and while young children are going door-to-door.”

To keep roadways safe over the Halloween weekend and on Halloween night, AAA offers these tips:

Designate a sober driver; don’t drive if you’ve been drinking.

If you have been drinking, call a cab, ride app or have a sober friend or relative drive you home.

If you cannot find a safe ride home, stay where you are until you are completely sober.

If you’re hosting a party, serve non-alcoholic beverages, food, less alcohol and desserts.

Make sure your guests do not drive home impaired.

Don’t serve anyone under 21 alcoholic beverages. It’s against the law.

When driving, be sure to watch your speed. Motorists should slow down as they drive through neighborhood areas, preferably five miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.

Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.

Tips for parents and children for staying safe on the roadways: