× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Even cooler temperatures today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even cooler today… Expect a range of temperatures this morning from the 50s to the 30s. Some inland temperatures will drop to near freezing. Highs will only warm into the upper 50s this afternoon, 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today, with more sunshine in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. It will still be breezy this morning, but winds will relax this afternoon.

An area of low pressure will move up the East Coast for the end of the work week and weekend, bringing us rain and wind. Rain will build in from south to north on Friday. Widespread rain will move in Friday afternoon to evening. Rain will continue overnight into Saturday morning. Winds will also ramp up Friday night. We will see east winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Friday night.

Widespread rain will move out Saturday morning, but we will still see leftover scattered showers through the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs warming to the mid 60s. Winds will relax but it will still be breezy with west winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will return to the mid 60s on Sunday with a mix of clouds. An isolated shower is possible during the day with rain chances going up Sunday night. Rain chances will increase on Monday as a cold front moves in.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain (80%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 25th

1897 Hurricane: conditions lasted 60 hours, coastal flooding

1967 F1 Tornado: Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms are gradually becoming better organized in association with a broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic about 950 miles ENE of the northern Leeward Islands. This low is expected to move north over the next couple of days into an area where upper-level winds are forecast to be conducive for further development, and a tropical or subtropical storm is likely to form on Friday or Saturday. After that time, the system is forecast to turn west well to the north or northeast of the Lesser Antilles through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%).

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.