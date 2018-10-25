The original Boy Wonder Burt Ward with Halloween pet tips on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - From the classic TV show, BATMAN, Robin the Boy Wonder, Burt Ward is back with us to calk about his journey from being a caped to a canine crusader and about some Halloween tips for pet owners. Learn more about his Gentle Giants Canine Cuisine at www.gentlegiantsdogfood.com.
