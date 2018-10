Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Nearly 7.5 million people in the United States live with psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that appears on the skin as painful, red, itchy patches but starts inside the body.

Fashion journalist Louise Roe shares her psoriasis story as part of the new Inside Perspective campaign to help educate and inspire the psoriasis community. Learn more at www.PsOPerspective.com.