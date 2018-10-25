Suffolk Police searching for attempted breaking and entering suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect who tried to break into a home in the 8100 block of Lee Hall Avenue Wednesday evening.

A call for a breaking and entering in progress at a home in the Hampton Roads Crossing neighborhood came in around 7:47 p.m. The suspect fled the scene when the alarm went off.

Police say the suspect is described as a young black male who was last seen wearing a black or brown jacket with a burgundy hoodie underneath, white or light-colored pants, white socks and black flip-flops or “slides.”

Anyone who has seen this suspect or who has information about this attempted crime is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here, here and here.

