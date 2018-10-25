Sentara Healthcare to host “Nutrition as Medicine” conference

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Sentara Healthcare will host a one-day “Nutrition as Medicine” conference, featuring members of the Sentara Ornish Lifestyle Medicine Program, Tuesday, November 13.

The event will feature national experts speaking on the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, and the positive effects it can have on widespread chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

Topics will cover insights to help individuals take control of their lives through nutrition, how whole food, plant-based eating could help avoid and even reverse some chronic diseases, and special sessions focused on diabetes and heart disease. Local Ornish program graduates will also share their success stories, and a plant-based meal using local ingredients will be served for lunch.

The Ornish Lifestyle Medicine program, based at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, was founded by Dr. Dean Ornish and focuses on improving lifestyle through nutrition, stress management, community support and exercise. Groups of eight to 15 participants meet twice a week for nine weeks, and spend four hours on each meeting, to address the causes of diseases such as heart disease rather than their symptoms.

Ornish, along with Drs. Neal Barnard, T. Colin Campbell, Caldwell Esselstyn and William Li, will speak at the conference.

The event is open to the public, and also provides up to 7.25 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits. Tickets are $25 for the public and $75 for medical professionals claiming CME credit.

It will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

